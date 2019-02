ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital Monday night after getting hit by a car in Abington.

Officers responded to the area of High and Ashland streets.

Police say the driver did stop.

There was no word on the extent of the cyclist’s injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)