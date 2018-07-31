Bicyclist injured after getting hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car in Worcester Tuesday night, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Southbridge and Madison streets about 6 p.m. for a report of an accident, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Worcester Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured bicyclist, who was receiving medical aid.

An initial investigation revealed a Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Southbridge Street and had a green light at the intersection of Southbridge Street at Madison Street. Police say the operator of the vehicle continued northbound on Southbridge Street.

The bicyclist was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Madison Street and had a red light, but failed to stop and entered the intersection without braking, according to police. The bicyclist and motor vehicle struck one another in the driver’s side front and center of the motor vehicle. The bicyclist went up onto the hood, striking the windshield, and then coming to rest on Southbridge Street.

The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)