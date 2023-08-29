NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old bicyclist from Newton died Monday after a crash involving a UPS truck, officials said.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael in a joint statement said police first responded around 5:30 p.m. to the scene at the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street. The bicyclist was then taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, officials said, where he later died.

A portion of Watertown Street was closed after the crash and investigators were spotted on scene for several hours.

In their statement later Monday night, officials said a preliminary investigation suggests the UPS truck was headed east on Watertown Street and turning onto Bridge Street at the time of the crash. The bicyclist, officials, said was headed west on Watertown Street.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck stayed at the scene and described their investigation as “open and ongoing” as of around 10:30 p.m.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller was among those reacting to the crash Monday night, describing the news as “deeply upsetting.”

“At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist,” Fuller said in a statement. “I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts.

Fuller continued, saying Newton police spoke with the driver of the UPS truck and saying the city’s police are working with state investigators “to understand what happened and how this tragic accident occurred.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)