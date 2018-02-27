LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A bicyclist is Lowell is recovering after colliding with a car while trying to cross the road.

A security camera captured the moment when the cyclist was hit on Dutton Street.

Initially, he slowly made his way into the road, reaching a median before a car suddenly appears and hits him.

“This is a very dangerous intersection. People don’t know how to yield,” said Mark Hunter who witnessed the crash.

Hunter said the cyclist remained on the ground for about 10 minutes as officials checked for injuries. They said he is expected to be OK.

Police added that the driver stuck around as officers investigated the scene.

The car sustained damage to the windshield and a headlight.

