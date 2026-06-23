FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A person on a bicycle suffered serious injuries in a crash in Franklin Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash between the bicycle and a car happened in the area of King Street, near where cars exit from I-495, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The person on the bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Franklin police.

Traffic is being diverted from the area as crews remain on scene.

No word on the condition of the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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