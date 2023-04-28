ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Attleboro Thursday night, according to police.

Police say the incident happened on Lamb Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the driver remained on scene or if they will face any charges.

No additional information has been released.

