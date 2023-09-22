A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Dorchester Friday morning, according to police.

The Boston Police Department said the incident happened in the area of 1224 Dorchester Ave. around 9:40 a.m.

In addition to describing the bike rider’s injuries as life-threatening, police told 7NEWS that homicide detectives had been called in as an investigation got underway.

On social media, the department described the incident as a case of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, and added that the area of 1200 Dorchester Ave. and Hancock Street would be closed to traffic until further notice.

SKY7-HD spotted multiple Boston PD cruisers at both ends of the taped-off roadway around 11:30 a.m. Officers could be seen reviewing the scene, which included a school bus and a white bicycle on the pavement a short distance behind it.

Details on what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

