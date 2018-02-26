LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) –- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was struck by a car in Lowell.

Police said the man was trying to cross the road when he was hit on Dutton Street.

According to police, the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to be OK. Witnesses said he was wearing a helmet while on his bicycle.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and spoke with officers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)