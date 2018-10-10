Bicyclist seriously injured after getting hit by car in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS, Mass. (WHDH) – A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday after getting struck by a motor vehicle, officials say.

Crews responded to the area of Wakeby Road and Blacken Fern Road for reports of a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, according to the Centerville-Osterville, Marstons Mills Fire Department.

Upon arrival, officials found one person lying in the intersection with serious injuries.

The person, whose name was not released, was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

