BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist died Tuesday after being struck by a garbage truck in Allston, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Hano Street and Cambridge Street near 10 a.m.

Emergency crews responded and soon closed Cambridge Street between Harvard Street and Union Square.

Boston police in an initial post on X described the bicyclist as an adult male and said he had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police on scene later confirmed the bicyclist had died.

An evidence marker was seen placed on the seat of an electric bike near the crash site late Tuesday morning. The bike’s back wheel was bent and a baseball cap was left below the spokes.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Melecio Alvarado said he knew something was wrong when his nephew, Samuel Alvarado did not show up for their daily breakfast.

“We, every morning, would stop by Dunkin Donuts to get coffee and eat donuts,” Melecio said. “But I waited for him and he never came.”

Melecio said Samuel moved to the US from Honduras two years ago. He said Samuel was “a good person,” who had been working as a cook and enjoyed playing guitar.

Melecio and Samuel lived together along with Samuel’s younger brother on Hano Street, just steps from Tuesday’s crash site.

In the wake of this crash, Melecio said he did not know how he will explain the loss.

“He was always together with me,” he said of Samuel.

“He’s a very sweet boy,” he separately said. “He’s a very handsome boy.”

Investigators were seen inspecting the wheels of the trash truck in this crash, measuring the crash scene and photographing the area.

Others, in the meantime, shared their reactions.

“It’s a terrible thing,” said Keaton Jahn, who rides his bike in the area.

“It is a real danger in this city,” he continued. “You got to be careful riding your bike.”

Boston police said the driver in this crash remained at the scene.

Republic Services issued a statement near 3 p.m., confirming one of its collection trucks was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in Allston.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate,” the company said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

