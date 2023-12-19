BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist died Tuesday after being struck by a trash truck in Allston, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Hano Street and Cambridge Street near 10 a.m.

Emergency crews responded and soon closed Cambridge Street between Harvard Street and Union Square.

Boston police in an initial post on X described the bicyclist as an adult male and said he had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police on scene later confirmed the bicyclist had died.

Boston police said the driver in this crash remained at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

