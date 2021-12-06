CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist has been struck by an Amtrak train in Cambridge Monday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Binney Street for reports of a collision involving a train and a bicyclist, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was treated and transported to a medical facility for undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were relesed.

