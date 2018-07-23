GILL, MASS. (WHDH) - GILL, Mass. (AP) — A West Virginia man struck by a car while riding a bicycle in western Massachusetts has died.

A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney said Monday that 57-year-old Michael Stennes, of Elkins, West Virginia, died Sunday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Stennes was struck in Gill on Saturday afternoon by a car that was making a left turn on to Route 2 west. Authorities say he was visiting the area.

A 23-year-old Montague man was issued a citation by Gill Police for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield and unlicensed operation.

The crash remains under investigation.

