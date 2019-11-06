Bicyclist struck by SUV in Ipswich has died

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV in Ipswich Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Topsfield Road found a 58-year-old Ipswich man suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he later died.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, who has also not been identified, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Ipswich Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are on scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)