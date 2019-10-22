BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist struck by a train in Beverly on Monday morning was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to the Beverly Depot on Park Street just before 8:20 a.m. learned that a male riding his bicycle through the pedestrian cut through was struck by an outbound Commuter Rail train, transit police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

This incident caused significant delays on the Newburyport/Rockport Line during the morning commute.

Transit police are continuing their investigation.

