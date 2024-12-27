BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a car in the South End on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Albany and East Berkley Street around 11 a.m. found a person who had been riding a bike suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The driver that struck the cyclist remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

