Bicyclist struck in Revere hit-and-run

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was badly hurt when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Revere early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Revere Beach Parkway.

Police tracked down the driver of the vehicle almost a mile away in Chelsea after police issued an alert for the car involved. The bicycle was still lodged underneath the frame of the vehicle, police said.

That man was taken into custody.

The condition of the bicyclist is unknown; however, he is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)