Bicyclist struck, killed by cement truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck and killed by a cement truck in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 1:30 p.m. report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Brookline Avenue at Park Drive found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The driver involved in the crash was said to be behind the wheel of a Boston Sand & Gravel truck. They were taken to Beth Israel Hospital for evaluation.

A collision reconstruction team is on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)