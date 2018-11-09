Bicyclist struck, killed by dump truck in Boston

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a 24-year-old Boston University student was struck and killed by a dump truck in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a cyclist struck at the intersection of Museum Way and Monsignor O’Brien Highway found an injured bicyclist who had been struck by a 2016 Western Star truck driven by a 50-year-old Leicester man, according to state police.

The cyclist, Meng Jin, a graduate student at Boston University, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests Jin was struck when both he and the truck tried to take right onto Museum Way.

No criminal charges have been filed.

The incident is being investigated by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section and Cambridge police.

Pauline Lim, who regularly rides her bike in the area, said she was alarmed to hear a cyclist had been killed where she often rides.

“That is horrible,” she said. “I’ve been doing this commute for 27 years on bike. Knock on wood, I’m alive still.”