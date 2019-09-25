Bicyclist struck, seriously injured by car in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and injured by a car in Walpole Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicycle around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and South streets found a 67-year-old man suffering from serious injuries according to a release issued by the department.

The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment.

The operator, a 72-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

No additional information was released.