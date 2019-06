DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and injured in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a report of a cyclist struck on Gallivan Boulevard around 10:20 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

