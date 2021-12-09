EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was flown to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries after they were struck by a car in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle in the area of Front and Winter streets in Exeter around 8 p.m. found a bicyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to the Exeter Police Department.

The 39-year-old man, whose named has not been released, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for additional treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Subaru Impreza was traveling on Front Street and attempting to take a left turn onto Winter Street when the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Justin Ranauro at 603-772-1212.

