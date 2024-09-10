EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after being hit by a car in Exeter, New Hampshire, police said.

The crash happened near 7:30 a.m. in the area of Front and Winter Streets.

Exeter police in a post on Facebook said the bicyclist had been riding with the flow of traffic along the side of Front Street when he was hit by a Nissan Rogue turning left onto Winter Street from the opposite side of the road. The crash shattered the car’s windshield and dented its hood and bumper, according to photos from the Exeter Police Department. The bike’s front wheel was bent and snapped.

Police said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said officers cited the driver for failing to yield. The driver was not injured.

