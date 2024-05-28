WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in Wellfleet, according to the Wellfleet Police Department.

At around 9:04 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Route Six and Village Lane where a 78-year-old Mashpee man driving a 2015 Lincoln SUV hit a bicyclist from Wellfleet, police said. The bicyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened in the eastbound travel lane of Route Six, near the Wellfleet-Eastham town line, where there is no sidewalk or breakdown lane, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Wellfleet police.

