NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash with a motor vehicle in Norwood Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Walpole Street and Garden Parkway for a report of a collision between a car and a person on a bike, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-serious injuries, police said.

The road was back open once emergency vehicles cleared the area.

