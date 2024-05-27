WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Weston, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Boston Post Road and FIske Lane around 4 p.m. found a 58-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to Weston fire officials. She was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

The accident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

