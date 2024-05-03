TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One bicyclist was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Taunton Thursday.

The victim was identified as Donald MacManus, 76, of Seekonk. MacManus and a 72-year-old man from Attleboro were riding their bicycles along North Walker Street in Taunton around 2:30 p.m. when they were struck by a Mercedes driven by a 62-year-old man from Mansfield, authorities said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where MacManus was pronounced dead.

The man from Attleboro was taken to Rhode Island Hospital “for treatment of significant trauma to his lower extremities”.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and was cited, but has not been officially charged.

“The potential defendant has a right to a a Clerk Magistrate hearing, at which time the magistrate will determine if probable cause exists to criminally charge the man,” police said in a statement.

