NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A cyclist was struck by a car while riding their bike in Newton Monday morning.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of Beacon Street and Garland Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

