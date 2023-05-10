The actual bar from the hit TV show “Cheers” is going up for auction.

As bidding gets underway, 7NEWS spoke with the collector who is selling the bar.

“We’re about 20 days out and the bidding is already at $100,000 for this Cheers bar,” said James Comisar.

“It’s amazing and of course we’re all hopeful that it goes to a collector or an institution in the Boston area,” Comisar continued. “The pyramids are in Egypt. This should go to Boston.”

The actual “Cheers” bar breaks apart into three pieces and comes complete with its original cash register, tap and stools. The names of some of “Cheers’” actors are also carved into the wood.

The bar is part of a collection of items up for auction that also includes memorabilia from “The Tonight Show,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” as reported by the Associated Press.

The auction is set to end with live bidding in Dallas between June 2 and June 4.

Cheers premiered on TV in 1982 drawing inspiration from what was then known as the Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Hill.

In addition to the bar, the auction also includes some costumes from “Cheers.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)