Biden ‘absolutely convinced’ military would escort Trump from White House if he loses election, refuses to leave

(CNN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday he is “absolutely convinced” the military would escort President Donald Trump from the White House if he loses the election but refuses to leave office.

Asked by Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” if he’s ever considered what would happen if Trump would not leave the White House if he loses, Biden responded, “Yes, I have.”

Saying he was “so damn proud” of the military leaders who have recently criticized Trump, Biden continued, “you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, well, we’re not a military state, this is not who we are. I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House in a dispatch.”

View 2020 presidential election polling

Trump has made no indication that he wouldn’t acknowledge election results if he were to lose, but he has frequently spread conspiracy theories about voter fraud and recently made baseless claims to suggest mail-in voting — which is becoming more widespread in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — is rife with fraud.

Biden, who has previously suggested Trump will “come up with some rationale why (the election) can’t be held,” flatly told Noah, “this president is going to try to steal this election.” The former vice president said a repeat of the kinds of election difficulties that delayed and prevented many Georgians from voting in a primary election earlier this week was his “single greatest concern.”

“This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.” Biden said his campaign is putting out a “major initiative of lawyers” to patrol voting issues.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Biden’s remarks a “ridiculous proposition” during an appearance on Fox News Thursday.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat who is a co-chairman of Biden’s campaign, echoed Biden’s comments to CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday about the possibility of military intervention to ensure a peaceful transfer of power if Trump refuses to acknowledge an election loss.

“I believe the military generals and others will step up and make sure that there’s a peaceful transition of power,” Richmond said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.