BOSTON (WHDH) – Two top Biden administration officials visiting Boston on Friday said that vaccination and masks will be key factors in ensuring a safe return to schools in the fall.

“I have every vision that our schools will be open, stay open, and can stay open safely if we get as many people vaccinated as possible and if we wear our masks,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during her visit to the Roxbury YMCA.

Walensky was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for a town hall meeting regarding coronavirus precautions as staff and students gear up to return to in-person learning.

“The controversy is an adult controversy, it’s not students. Let’s keep it about the students, let’s do what’s right for students, and let’s protect our students,” said Cardona.

This visit comes after Senate President Karen Spilka on Friday formally called on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to require universal masking in schools.

In response to Spilka’s request, Deputy Communications Director Anisha Chakrabarti issued a statement saying the state is “allowing for only fully vaccinated students, in accordance with local officials’ determination, to attend school without a mask.”

Cardona believes schools should require all students to wear masks in the fall, regardless of vaccination status.

“I think if we start with masks and play it safe, our students will have the best chance of being successful,” he said.

