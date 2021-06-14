BOSTON (WHDH) - The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty against the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Last summer, a Boston-based federal appeals court vacated the sentence, ruling the trial court failed to adequately screen jurors for potential biases. Months later, former President Trump appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

It is a break with the president’s known opposition to capital punishment.

Tsanarev was convicted on 30 charges. The appeals court upheld all but a few of them.

The 27-year-old remains in a super-max prison in Colorado where he will serve out multiple life sentences if his death sentence is not reinstated.

The justices are expected to hear arguments in the case next term.

