(CNN) — President Joe Biden has selected Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be the Navy’s top officer. If confirmed, she would be the first woman in the Navy’s history to hold the job, and the first woman in the joint chiefs of staff.

Franchetti, who is currently serving as the vice chief of naval operations, commissioned in 1985 and has served as the commander of US Naval Forces Korea, deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, and director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff, according to her official biography. She has also commanded two carrier strike groups, and became the Vice CNO in September 2022.

Franchetti will likely join a growing contingent of senior general and flag officers, however, who are not confirmed for their next position quickly, as Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has continued his hold of senior military nominations.

Tuberville has vowed to maintain his hold in protest of Pentagon reproductive health policies that were announced earlier this year, which among other things include a travel allowance for service members and dependents who must travel out of state to receive an abortion because of their state’s laws.

