Biden details $750B plan to make healthcare more affordable with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti

ATKINSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Democratic front-runner Joe Biden unveiled a plan Saturday that he says will build on Obamacare in a way that not only challenges President Trump but also his presidential rivals.

During an exclusive interview with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti, the former Vice President defended the Affordable Care Act while also laying the groundwork for his own approach while hitting the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

In his campaign video, Biden says his plan would add a public option paid for by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

“I believe we have to protect and build on Obamacare,” Biden said in the video.

Though he believes in the merits of the 2010 healthcare reform law, Biden says there are a few things he would change.

“First off, I would restore all the cuts that were made, number one,” Biden said. “Number two, I would make sure that anybody, including people who are eligible for Medicaid, are automatically enrolled in the Medicare option.”

The former vice president’s plan also includes proposals to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The cost of the plan would come out to be about $750 billion over the course of 10 years.

“It is the quickest, fastest way,” he said. “Rather than going out and eliminating what took years and years to build, and eliminating that and starting from scratch.”

Biden said Obamacare has allowed 20 million more Americans access to health care coverage.

Unlike some of his Democratic opponents, the former vice president does not support eliminating private insurance or a “Medicare for all” plan.

“I understand the appeal of ‘Medicare for all’ but, folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of Obamacare and I am not for that,” Biden said in the video.

Biden’s plan has already come under scrutiny from candidates like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who plans to deliver a speech on Wednesday in support of a “Medicare for all” plan.

