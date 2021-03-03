Biden directs states to prioritize teacher vaccinations as Baker stands by current plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March; however, educators in Massachusetts are still not eligible to get vaccinated.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

“This is a national imperative, we get our kids back into the classroom safely and as soon as possible,” he said Tuesday.

Biden added that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

More than 30 states have prioritized vaccinating teachers but the Bay State is not one of them.

Baker has not budged on his decision to prioritize those 65 years and older despite criticism that teachers should be higher on the list.

Mass. Teacher Association President Merrie Najimy released a statement directed at Baker that read, “It is time to get with the program. Make school employees eligible now.”

Teachers are next on the state’s rollout plan but Baker has not said when that will begin.

Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka said Baker should set aside doses for teachers.

“We need a vaccine program for teachers and staff that is aggressive, and we need it this month,” she said.

The state is hoping to speed up vaccinations as the Johnson & Johnson shot gets distributed after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

