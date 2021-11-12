CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - President Biden is set to visit New Hampshire next Tuesday to discuss the new bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The deal is set to bring billions of dollars to New Hampshire that will be invested into infrastructure projects across the state, local officials announced.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released a statement that read, “We are so excited to welcome President Biden to New Hampshire next week to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal — which Senators Shaheen and Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster, and Congressman Pappas all helped pass — will modernize New Hampshire’s roads and bridges, invest in clean energy, clean drinking water, and coastal resiliency, and expand access to high-speed internet. Additionally, this legislation will create good-paying jobs here in New Hampshire and will strengthen our economy.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)