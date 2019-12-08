Biden joined by Kerry during swing through NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made stops on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Sunday, meeting up with an old friend from the area.

The former vice president held a rally in Nashua where he was joined on stage by former Secretary of State and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. John Kerry.

Kerry endorsed Biden last week, saying he has the skills to beat President Trump.

