Biden leaving NH for SC before election results

Former Vice President Joe Biden was still courting voters in New Hampshire on primary day, but by the evening he said it would be wheels up.
Biden said he was moving on to the next primary state of South Carolina and Nevada where the next caucuses will be held, and wouldn’t wait for the results in New Hampshire.
Biden has been lagging in the New Hampshire polls all week long and said he wasn’t worried about the message he was sending to voters.
