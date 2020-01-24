Biden pleased with results of EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/ EMERSON COLLEGE POLL

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - While preparing for an event at his Manchester field office Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden was all smiles upon learning the results of the new, exclusive 7NEWS/ Emerson College poll.

The poll of Democratic voters shows Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders pulling down 30 percent and 27 percent respectively — making them the clear national front runners to win the nomination.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in at a distant third commanding only 13 percent of the vote.

Pollsters asked participants to put aside their personal feelings and vote on who they believe will receive the nomination.

Fifty-three percent predicted Biden while only 24 percent chose Sanders.

No other candidates earned double digits.

“I’m running for president number one to restore and fully expand the promise of America,” Biden told a crowd of supporters while campaigning in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The former vice president told his prospective voters that he is the candidate who can beat the president.

“Make no mistake about it, when I am president, America is going to once again stand up to dictators instead of coddling them,” he said. “We’re going to work without allies instead of berating them and belittling them.”

Biden insists he can work successfully with Republicans despite what the other Democratic candidates say.

“We need a president who can bring us together, who can unite our party and unite the country as well,” he said.

While four of the Democratic candidates are in the impeachment trial in Washington D.C., the others remain on the trail campaigning ahead of the primary elections in New Hampshire.

Biden will be campaigning in Salem, N.H. on Saturday.

