PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - President Joe Biden spoke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Saturday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and its improvements to the city’s harbor.

Biden said the harbor handles 3.5 million tons and $2 billion of cargo a year, and a recent $18 million project to widen the harbor will strengthen supply chains post-pandemic.

“We’re the only country in the world that has come out of every crisis we face stronger than when we went in … and this port is a perfect example,” Biden said.

