NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will be in New England Tuesday, starting with a stop in Nashua where he will deliver remarks on veteran health care and benefits.

Tuesday afternoon Biden will fly into Logan Airport for two campaign events in Boston.

Police are warning residents to expect traffic disruptions and delays near Logan, the Back Bay, and the Seaport.

A pro-Palestinian group is expected to protest the president’s visit.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is calling for demonstrators to rally at South Station at 3:30 p.m., which could additionally snarl traffic in the city.

The protesters are calling for the U.S. to stop assisting Israel in its war in Gaza.

The White House has not revealed where President Biden’s stops in Boston will be or at what times. Police expect several street closures and delays across several neighborhoods.

On 5/21/24 between 12:00 & 8:00PM, vehicular traffic will be impacted by street closures near Logan Airport, the Back Bay, and the Seaport District for a Presidential visit. The BPD is advising motorists to expect street closures and traffic delays in those areas of the City. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 20, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)