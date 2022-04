PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to stop in New Hampshire Tuesday.

The president is travelling to Portsmouth to discuss his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed last November.

Officials said Biden would talk about how the plan will improve the country’s ports and waterways.

