Biden signs bill to combat hate crimes on Asian Americans

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill addressing the rise in violence against the Asian community in the United States.

The bill will create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite the review of potential COVID-19-related hate crimes.

“We see you, and the Congress has said we see you,” said Biden in a press conference. “We are committed to stop the hatred and the bias.”

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act also directs government agencies to work with community-based organizations to raise awareness of hate crimes. Additionally, it required the U.S. Attorney General to issue guidance to work with local and state law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting.

“This bill brings us one step closer to stopping hate, not only for Asian Americans but for all Americans,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

