WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is tearing into President Donald Trump for his reported remarks referring to fallen soldiers as “suckers.”

Biden held a roundtable in Tampa, Florida, focused on veterans in his first visit back to the battleground state since he became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden says Trump “doesn’t seem to be able to conceive the idea of selfless service,” referencing Trump’s reported comments calling fallen World War I soldiers “suckers” and “losers.” Trump has denied the comments, but many were confirmed independently by The Associated Press.

Biden went on to outline his commitments to the troops and his own experience supporting service members and their families as vice president. He spoke about his late son Beau’s service in the Delaware Army National Guard, declaring that “he’s no sucker.”

Biden says troops “deserve a commander in chief who respects their sacrifice” and “will never betray the values they defend.”

