(CNN) — President Joe Biden plans to announce Friday that the US will airdrop humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza, according to people familiar with the plans.

A White House official told CNN earlier on Friday that Biden plans to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts that the US is making to address the dire situation that civilians are confronting there.

Those comments are expected to come when Biden speaks ahead of his meeting with the Italian prime minister in the Oval Office Friday, according to that official.

US officials have been calling on Israel to open additional crossings for aid to enter into Gaza, and have also been exploring possible airdrops of aid into the enclave. US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power met on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a US official told CNN.

