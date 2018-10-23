Biden to appear at Democratic rally at Hartford school

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Connecticut to headline a Democratic rally less than two weeks before Election Day.

Friday’s event is planned for 3:30 p.m. at the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Biden will be joined by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, 5th Congressional District candidate Jahana Hayes, governor candidate Ned Lamont and likely other Democrats appearing on the November ballot.

Biden has been traveling the country, campaigning for fellow Democrats.

Tuesday marked Biden’s second consecutive day of campaigning in Florida, where he visited a Tallahassee coffee shop before appearing at a rally at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He has called the upcoming midterm elections a fight for “the soul of America.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)