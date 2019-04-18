Biden to attend Boston rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is showing his support for striking supermarket workers in New England.

Biden is scheduled to speak Thursday at a rally in support of unionized Stop & Shop employees outside a store in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

“He heard about our struggle and he’s coming to show his support,” longtime employee Shavonne Vance said. “That’s what we want, we want support.”

United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11 to protest what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company’s latest contract proposal.

Quincy-based Stop & Shop, a division of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it is offering across-the board raises and “excellent” health care benefits that beat industry standards.

Biden, mulling a run for the Democratic nomination for president, last week tweeted his support for Stop & Shop workers.

