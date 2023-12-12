Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with families of American hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, a White House official told CNN.

The meeting will take place at the White House. A number of families of hostages are in Washington, DC this week to make a personal case for the Biden administration and Israeli government to work harder and more creatively for their loved ones’ release.

There are still seven American men and one woman missing since the war began, according to the White House. Four Americans – a 4-year-old girl and three women – have been released so far. Biden previously met over Zoom with several relatives.

Several family members had asked to attend a Hanukkah reception held at the White House on Monday, but did not receive an invite. But Biden referenced the hostages while speaking at the reception, vowing his administration was “not going to stop ‘till we get every one of them home.”

