Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers, Baker holds firm with original plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

“This is a national imperative, we get our kids back into the classroom safely and as soon as possible,” he said Tuesday.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

More than 30 states have prioritized teachers but, Massachusetts is not one of them.

Governor Baker pushed back against criticism surrounding this last month choosing to place those 65 and older higher up on the list.

“Depending on how quickly we can folks who are 65 plus, 75 plus, with multiple comorbidities through the system, they come right after that,” he explained.

Teachers are next line as of now, however, it is unclear when the next phase of vaccinations will begin.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Teachers Association wrote:

“Governor Charlie Baker: It is time to get with the program. Make school employees eligible now.”

