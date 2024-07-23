WASHINGTON (WHDH) – President Joe Biden will speak from the Oval Office Wednesday after ending his reelection campaign over the weekend.

Biden announced the speech in a post on X Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.

Biden said he will address the nation “on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.”

Biden announced his decision to step aside on Sunday after weeks of pressure from Democrats following his performance in last month’s debate about former Donald Trump.

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him atop the Democratic ticket and said he would speak to the nation in the coming days to share additional information about his decision.

When he speaks on Wednesday, Biden will be delivering his second Oval Office address in 10 days after previously speaking on July 14 following the attempted assassination of Trump.

Harris’ first full day as a candidate for president in the 2024 election cycle Monday already included major milestones as she secured endorsements from enough delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Harris also filled campaign coffers with a flood of donations that started Sunday and continued into the day Monday.

Come Tuesday, Harris celebrated a new endorsement from celebrity megadonor George Clooney, who made the case for Harris after publishing an op-ed in the New York Times earlier this month calling for Biden to stand down.

Beyonce invited Harris to use her song “Freedom” in her campaign. Harris took the singer up on the offer, playing “Freedom” in the walkout to her first visit to her campaign headquarters in Delaware.

“Over the next 106 days, we are going to take our case to the American people and we are going to win,” Harris said.

With Harris on track to accept the Democratic nomination next month, Biden has been cheering from the sidelines in recent days.

“I know yesterday’s news was surprising, and it was hard for you to hear. But it was the right thing to do,” he told campaign staffers.

“The name has changed on the top of the ticket. But the mission hasn’t changed at all,” he said.

Larry Sabato, the director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia told CNN the sudden turn of events and the overwhelming show of support for Harris was “absolutely amazing.”

While Democrats coalesce, though, Republicans have been sharpening their attacks on Harris, with Trump repeatedly criticizing Harris in posts on Truth Social and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance similarly criticized the vice president at a rally.

Harris was scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Biden was scheduled to return to the White House after spending nearly a week at his home in Rehoboth, Delaware recovering from COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)